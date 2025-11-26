CVA Family Office LLC Has $12.76 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 700,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $348,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BIP Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Alliance LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $476.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.