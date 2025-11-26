DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $123.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

BJ opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,716,000 after buying an additional 3,087,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $178,952,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,571 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

