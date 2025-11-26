DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
IDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Intellicheck from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.
Intellicheck Stock Up 4.2%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $45,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.