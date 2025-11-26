Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAVE shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Dave from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $310.00 price objective on Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other Dave news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.06, for a total transaction of $1,077,811.56. Following the sale, the director owned 75,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,427.82. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $1,858,069.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,642,264.50. This trade represents a 14.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,943 shares of company stock valued at $50,301,987. 28.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dave by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 925,266 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 390,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave by 819.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,008 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 186,273 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave by 5,603.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after buying an additional 141,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Dave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,726,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dave by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,103 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 118,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

DAVE stock opened at $210.30 on Wednesday. Dave has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $286.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 3.89.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

