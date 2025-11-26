Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 771,966 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $725,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.85.

NYSE:DELL opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

