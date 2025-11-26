Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KGI Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $825.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

