Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DY. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 88.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.25.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $348.47 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $350.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day moving average of $262.12.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.