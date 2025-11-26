e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $5,667,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 131,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $7,478,979.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,406 shares in the company, valued at $15,125,351.36. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 55,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,589,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,742,907.12. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

