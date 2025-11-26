EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 449 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.84.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.