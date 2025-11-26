Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,186 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

