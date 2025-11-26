Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II $EOS Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 237.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $423,000.

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

