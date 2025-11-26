Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.67 and traded as low as GBX 13.50. Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 13.50, with a volume of 86,791 shares traded.

Ebiquity Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of £18.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebiquity had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ebiquity plc will post 2.9145078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Ebiquity

In other news, insider Lara Izlan purchased 15,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.14. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

