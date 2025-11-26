Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 940 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.66. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

