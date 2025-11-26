Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.93 and traded as high as C$67.35. Enbridge shares last traded at C$67.08, with a volume of 11,051,402 shares changing hands.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.93.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of C$14.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.511912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.76%.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

