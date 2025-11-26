Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th.
Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.38.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.6341991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.
