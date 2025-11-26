Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Silver

Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

In other news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$401,940. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.38.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.6341991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.