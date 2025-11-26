Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,495 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.03 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $192.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,944. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

