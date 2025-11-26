Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 8,689 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JHG opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $554.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

