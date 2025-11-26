Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Globe Life by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.5%

GL opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

