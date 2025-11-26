Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Solventum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth $249,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Solventum by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

NYSE SOLV opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.48. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

