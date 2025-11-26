Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company had revenue of $554.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

