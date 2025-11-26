Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 172.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

