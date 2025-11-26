Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

