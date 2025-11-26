Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Bank Of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

