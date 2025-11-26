Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 264.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 49.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on New York Times from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares in the company, valued at $868,778.80. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:NYT opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $65.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

