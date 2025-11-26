Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.