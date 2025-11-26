Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $278.00 target price on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $290.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.