Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,242 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after purchasing an additional 260,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,590,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,949,000 after buying an additional 285,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,718,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,427,000 after buying an additional 137,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after buying an additional 3,253,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.