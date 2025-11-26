Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 460,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,050,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,892,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:NFG opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $456.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

