Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $192.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,944. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

