Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.56 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,643 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,107,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,622,000 after buying an additional 703,903 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,822,000 after buying an additional 507,101 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

