Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.57 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 707.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.00 and a 52-week high of $290.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Barclays set a $278.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

