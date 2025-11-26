Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

