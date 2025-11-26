Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.67 Million Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $116,223,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $47,361,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $22,540,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,388,000 after buying an additional 117,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 75,843 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 13,109 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,588,155.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,260 shares in the company, valued at $43,524,349. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,954 shares of company stock worth $9,611,898. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.68. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.33 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

