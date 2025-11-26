Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,177.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CM opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $87.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

