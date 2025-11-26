Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.39 Million Stake in Box, Inc. $BOX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of BOX worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BOX by 7,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 692.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,937,030 shares in the company, valued at $96,363,954.30. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,437,013 shares in the company, valued at $45,064,727.68. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

BOX Stock Down 0.2%

BOX stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.87. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

