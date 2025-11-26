Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Brinker International by 105.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EAT opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

