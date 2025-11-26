Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Trex worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 15,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,664 shares in the company, valued at $978,794.88. This trade represents a 95.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

