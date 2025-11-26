Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Trex worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $478,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,794.88. This trade represents a 95.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $63.00 price objective on Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Trex Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of TREX opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

