Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $4.01 Million in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KYMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 59,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $3,659,157.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,708.64. This trade represents a 35.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,910 shares of company stock worth $11,402,648. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

