Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $4.30 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.