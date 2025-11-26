Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 target price on Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $185.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

