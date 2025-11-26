Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.10.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.10 and a 52-week high of $405.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.81 and its 200 day moving average is $318.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.37%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

