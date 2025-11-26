Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,321 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.50% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.2%

STAA opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. STAAR Surgical Company has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 797,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $22,217,959.96. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 15,019,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,443,019.26. This represents a 5.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $41,061,615. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

