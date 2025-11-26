Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $316.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day moving average is $364.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $466.86.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

