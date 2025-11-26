Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 840.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Baird R W raised TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $187.27 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average is $179.78. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.48%.

TKO Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,883.92. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

