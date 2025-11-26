Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 29,265 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Moderna from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.46.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

