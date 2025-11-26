Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 4,145 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CommVault Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 139,562.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 39.6% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,588,155.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,524,349. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,898. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

Shares of CVLT opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.33 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

