Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Dropbox worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Dropbox by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Dropbox by 29.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dropbox by 30.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,058,278.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $208,474.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,795.32. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 337,273 shares of company stock worth $10,071,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 19.87%.The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

