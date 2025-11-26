Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,121.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CRS opened at $322.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average is $262.56. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $342.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.14.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

