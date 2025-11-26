Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 144,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

